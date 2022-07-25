St Mary communities remain without water

Residents of several communities in St Mary, including along the stretch along the coastline from Port Maria to Rio Nuevo and including several inner regions, entered a third day on Sunday without piped water, with the National Water Commission (NWC) missing two deadlines for its return.

A broken main on Saturday resulted in the disruption of supplies with the NWC customer care advising residents who call that water would be restored by 10 p.m.

After that deadline was missed, the company promised that by 3 p.m. on Saturday water would be restored. After another missed target, a third deadline, 6 p.m. on Sunday, has been set by the company.

In a release on Sunday, the NWC said the problem stemmed from damage to a pipeline by an independent contractor carrying out work at a residence in Rio Nuevo.

“Based on the nature of the damage the team has been forced to fabricate special fittings for repairs and this has caused some delay beyond the original restoration timelines published,” the release stated.

It added that work is advanced and will continue throughout the day.

“Revised completion timeline: 6 p.m, today, Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the company added.

In the meantime, water is being trucked to some areas.