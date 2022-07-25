Two killed during robbery at bar in St Ann

Two farmers were shot and killed during a robbery at a bar in Claremont, St Ann this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Demetry Harvey, otherwise called 'Tengay', and Kadian James, both of Coley

district in Claremont.

It is reported that Harvey and James were among patrons at a party at the bar when around 3:00 a.m. three gunmen entered the establishment.

They then proceeded to rob patrons of an undermined sum of money.

During the incident, Harvey and James were shot.

The gunmen escaped into the area.

The injured persons were taken to the St Ann's Bay General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Major Investigation Division is probing the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

