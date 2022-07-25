Two wanted men now in custody in Westmoreland

Two men who were wanted in Westmoreland for serious crimes turned themselves in to the police today.

They are:

1. Thirty-three-year-old Vivian Godfrey of Ricketts Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, who was wanted for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

2. Thirty-year-old Francell Lawrence of Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who was wanted for murder.

According to the police, the two men will now remain in custody as arrangements are finalised for them to be formally charged.

