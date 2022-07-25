US Gov’t assists in control of mosquito-borne diseases

As part of its support to strengthen local health systems, the United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that it has donated 477 boxes of VectoBac (Bacillius Thuringiensis Israelenis) worth a total of US$303,143 ($46 million) to the Ministry of Health and Wellness mosquito-borne disease and prevention programme.

VectoBac is a safe, environmentally friendly larvicide that will reduce the proliferation of the Aedes mosquitos that transmit the Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya viruses. USAID also collaborated with the MOHW on the storage, application, and usage of the larvicide.

“Supporting the containment of communicable diseases in Jamaica, including mosquito-borne diseases, has been a priority for the United States Government,” said Acting USAID/Jamaica Country Representative Alex Gainer. “Building sustainable disease prevention and mitigation systems requires collaboration. USAID is proud to have partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and believe this contribution will help strengthen the resiliency of the health system, particularly as it relates to infectious disease.”

The US Government said it continues to provide an integrated approach by partnering with the Government of Jamaica to maintain strong and resilient health systems necessary for achieving sustained positive health outcomes for the people of Jamaica.