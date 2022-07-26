12-y-o boy killed in Trelawny highway crash, man hospitalised

A 12-year-old today died and a man is in hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer along the North Coast Highway in Trelawny.

He has been identified as Ackerman Myrie of Appleton in St James.

The incident happened about 7:10 a.m.

Sergeant Kirkland Cross, who is attached to the Trelawny Traffic Department, told The Gleaner that Myrie was a passenger in a grey Toyota Fielder that was heading east along the highway.

He said that on reaching the vicinity of the Martha Brae overpass, the driver attempted to overtake the trailer but collided with the back of it.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both occupants were trapped inside the car.

Firefighters from the Falmouth Fire Station removed Myrie and the driver from the vehicle.

Cross said that they were both taken to the Falmouth Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead and the driver admitted in a serious condition.

Cross said the police have noticed an increase in road crashes and fatalities.

"When compared to last year at this time, there were six accidents with six fatalities. Now, it is 13 accidents with 16 fatalities," he disclosed.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.