15-y-o St Andrew boy suspected of committing suicide

A 15-year-old boy from Brandon Hill in St. Andrew is suspected to have committed suicide on Monday afternoon at his home.

He has been identified as Chad Lester.

Lester was found hanging from a sheet attached to the ceiling.

A note was also found inside the house which is alleged to have been written by the deceased boy, the police's Corporate Communications Unit says.

Detectives are investigating.

