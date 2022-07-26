Gun recovered in Anchovy, St James

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in Anchovy, St James this morning.

They say the recovery of the Glock 19 pistol with one round was made during an operation in Roehampton district.

The operation was conducted by the St James police with assistance from personnel from Area 1, Specialized Operations, and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Today's seizure comes six days after the massive gun find last Wednesday in Bobman Hill, Lilliput in St James.

A rifle capable of discharging multiple types of ammunition and over 100 rounds were found in that operation.

So far this year, the security forces have recovered 95 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in St James.

