House approves extension of ZOSOs

The House of Representatives has approved a 60-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica.

The areas are Denham Town in West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St Andrew and Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland.

Resolutions for the extensions were moved by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, during today's sitting of Parliament.

Giving an update on the interventions being undertaken within the communities, he said the activities are at different stages of the 'clear-hold-build' strategy.

Chang noted that Mount Salem and Denham Town will continue in the 'build phase' while the other communities will continue the 'hold phase' for this period of extension.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The clear phase aims to remove gangs from the community and during the hold phase, the strategy is to create an environment in which the state's presence can be effectively re-established, thereby reducing the opportunity and capacity for criminals to commit crime.

The build phase of ZOSOs is aimed at reversing social and cultural factors that give rise to crime and violence.

Chang told parliament that there has been an overall improvement in community safety and security.

“So far, there is a major reduction in all major crimes in the spaces since the respective periods of declaration. As of the 23rd of July 2022, there have been no shootings reported in Parade Gardens and Norwood and no murder reported in Parade Gardens,” he said.

The national security minister added that similar reductions have also been recorded in Mount Salem, Denham Town, Greenwich Town, August Town, Norwood and Savanna-la-mar.

“Cumulatively, since the respective periods of declaration, as of July 23, all seven communities recorded a 48 percent and 55 percent reduction in murder and shootings respectively,” Chang said.

Opposition leader Mark Golding said the People's National Party was in support of the ZOSO extension.

“We look forward to the amendments to the ZOSO legislation being brought here, so we no longer have to go through this particular ritual every 60 days which takes up a significant amount of the house's time. I think it is going to be replaced by a six month cycle which makes a lot more sense,” Golding said.

The opposition leader added that he is also anticipating the other amendments to the legislation that will hopefully make it a more “efficacious tool” in the revitalisation of areas where violence previously reigned.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.