Man fatally shot during attempted abduction in Manchester

The police are reporting that a man who was among a group of three who attempted to abduct a woman in Manchester was fatally shot during a confrontation on Monday.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Jermaine Robinson, who was of a Old Greenvale main road address in Mandeville in the parish.

According to the police, a Browning nine millimetre pistol with two rounds of ammunition was seized.

It was noted by the police that Robinson was out on bail on a charge of robbery with aggravation and was scheduled to return to court in September.

The police report that information was received that a woman was being abducted by men in a Toyota Mark X motor vehicle and that a team was dispatched.

When the team arrived at the scene in May Day, Marshalls Crescent, Mandeville, they were reportedly greeted with gunfire.

The police say the fire was returned and one of the three men was fatally shot.

His two accomplices escaped on foot, according to the police.

The police say the woman was not hurt.

The police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau as well as oversight body the Independent Commission of Investigations are both probing the incident.

