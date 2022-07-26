Melanie Subratie new Chairman of JAMPRO

Business executive Melanie Subratie has been appointed Chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Subratie's appointment took effect on Monday, July 25, following the resignation of Don Wehby on Friday, July 15.

JAMPRO is Jamaica's trade and investment promotion agency.

In making the announcement, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Aubyn Hill described Subratie as an astute business leader, with an impressive career spanning 20 years of both operational and strategic roles in insurance, information technology, telecommunication, food distribution and manufacturing.

Hill said her appointment is strategically aligned with the Ministry's drive to sharpen Jamaica's enhanced focus on growing exports, manufacturing and creative service capacities, to support substantial growth in export revenue and local employment.

Subratie will lead the JAMPRO board and wider agency in the development and implementation of strategies to assist in attracting investors to be master and subsidiary developers in special economic zones (SEZ) across various sectors and industries.

“We expect that Melanie will use her considerable business experience to support JAMPRO in becoming a best-in-class business enabler and promotions agency, to support Jamaica's growth in foreign exchange earnings and in the employment of a great many more Jamaicans,” said Hill.

Meet Melanie Subratie

* She is a graduate of the London School of Economics with a BSc in Government.

* Subratie is the current Vice Chairman of Musson Jamaica Limited.

* She is also chairman and CEO of Stanley Motta Limited, which has the only all-female board of directors in the region.

* Subratie is a keen angel investor and sits on the board of Bookfusion, and is a board member of First Angels.

* She worked as a consultant in the Financial Services Division of Deloitte and Touche before returning to Jamaica.

