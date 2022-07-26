More than 3,600 Jamaicans hired for cruise ship jobs

Some 3,609 Jamaicans have been hired from the recent cruise ship recruitment and at least 400 applicants were rejected on medical grounds.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said the process is ongoing and that the final selections are being made by Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

He also shared that some applicants had literacy challenges and did not complete the application form.

Hundreds of Jamaicans turned up at the HEART College of Beauty Services on Hope Road in St Andrew on June 23 to apply for cruise ship jobs, following an announcement by the tourism minister that some 10,000 employment opportunities with several cruise lines would soon become available.

“It is anticipated that we will have in excess of 5,000 Jamaicans employed when the process is over. There is also another call that is being made for another round in September to November of this year. We will in the process get as close to the target as is possible,” Bartlett said during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

Bartlett described the preliminary report as an “important development”, reasoning that in his lifetime he cannot recall the employment of so many people from a single recruitment exercise.

“This is a great statement for not only the work that this government is doing in terms of the recovery but, in fact, it is the confidence that the international marketplace has, and particularly international companies, about the quality and the ability of the Jamaican worker - the assiduity to purpose that they show and their general work ethic. People feel that Jamaicans have hospitality in their DNA,” he said, adding that Jamaican workers are sought after.

- Judana Murphy

