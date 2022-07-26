October 11 trial for Sangster airport workers held in cocaine bust

The four Sangster International Airport employees who are accused of trying to smuggle cocaine onto a flight destined for Canada last year all have a case to answer and are to go on trial on October 11.

In the St James Parish Court today, lawyers for Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr asked presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley to throw out the case.

Kerr is charged with possession of, dealing in, and exporting cocaine, while Reid is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Waite is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property, and aiding and abetting, and Murray is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

Waite is being represented by attorney Henry McCurdy, while Reid is being represented by Martyn Thomas

And attorney Michael Hemmings is representing Murray while Kerr's lawyer is Charles Sinclair.

During today's proceedings, it was revealed that several outstanding documents including copies of items from Canadian authorities had not been handed over to the prosecution by the investigating officer.

This triggered calls from the quartet's lawyers for the matter to be dismissed on the basis that the prosecution did not have a suitable case against their clients.

“This court was very clear on the last occasion, March 8, that we would set this date, giving the Crown ample time to get their house in order. The documents being in the hands of the investigating officer is not good enough; the Crown has no case,” Hemmings argued in leading the charge for the case to be done away with.

Responding, Ashley noted that the prosecution's responsibility in trying the matter is to put forward whatever evidence it has at the proper time.

As a result, the case was set for trial on October 11 and bail was extended for the accused.

The prosecution is expected to make full disclosure to the defence by August 12.

Allegations are that on October 10, 2021, the four defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

They allegedly conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, which involved the input of Jamaica's Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

