Pastor’s teen son pleads guilty to his murder at Westmoreland home

The teenage son of slain Westmoreland pastor Garnet Foster has been convicted for the gruesome killing.

The 17-year-old's name is being withheld.

He pleaded guilty to murder in the Westmoreland Circuit Court today, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.

Foster, 45, who was the pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, was killed in his sleep at the family's home in Petersfield on July 23 last year.

According to police reports, the teen told his uncle and grandmother, who live next door, that he had discovered his father's body laying in blood with a knife sticking out of his neck.

The relatives immediately rushed over and entered Foster's room.

They reported that he was covered in blood with stab wounds to his upper body.

The well-known clergyman was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

