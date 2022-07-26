PNP wants probes into disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson expedited

The People's National Party (PNP) is calling for the authorities to expedite the investigations into the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The 24-year-old has been missing since July 11.

The PNP says her family, friends, and the entire nation have been left with more questions than answers about her whereabouts.

READ: 'Significant progress' in Donna-Lee Donaldson probe, JCF says

Given that police personnel have been associated with her disappearance, the PNP says it wants the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to be vigilant in its statutory responsibility to ensure probity and that no stone is left unturned.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The party is demanding full transparency in the investigations and that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) goes the extra mile to ensure its operations are above board.

“The public is looking on and expects that the law-abiding, both within and outside of the force, will do whatever is within their powers to support a thorough investigation,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The party is encouraging anyone with information on Donaldson's disappearance to contact the JCF or INDECOM.

“We stand with the family in their efforts to find justice.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.