Population census to start September

Jamaica's 15th population and housing census will start in September and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke who made the announcement in Parliament Tuesday afternoon described the census as a “big deal” noting that it was more than just a count of the population.

He noted that the data from the census is an essential tool for policymaker as well as a source of information for businesses and the people of the country.

“Critical decisions are informed by data coming out of the census,” he said.

Clarke pointed out that the census captures information on the country's housing stock and key social and demographic statistics that inform policy.

During the census-taking exercise, data will be collected using computer tablets for the first time.

The finance minister told his parliamentary colleagues that data security measures will be put in place to protect the information collected.

To date, the Government has recruited 7,525 Jamaicans as census-takers. The recruits are being trained to carry out the process.

Clarke said September 12 will be dubbed census day after which the collection of data will begin and conclude in December.

The census-takers will visit the homes of Jamaicans during the day to collect information.

Everyone who is ordinarily resident in Jamaica will be counted.

The count has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

