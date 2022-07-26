St Catherine Parish Court administrative office reopens

The Court Administration Division is reporting that full service will resume today at the administrative office of the St Catherine Parish Court.

Sections of the office were scorched by a fire on Sunday.

A man has since been arrested in relation to a case of suspected arson.

With the reopening of the office, the agency says civil and family matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations in Linstead, Old Harbour and Portmore will be rescheduled to new dates.

Therefore, members of the public are being asked to attend the respective courts on their given dates in order to be advised of the new dates.

Further, criminal and traffic matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations in Linstead and Old Harbour will be heard as previously scheduled.

For further information, members of the public may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or email us at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

