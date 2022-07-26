Updated | Four shot, one fatally, in Waterhouse, St Andrew

Four persons were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting in Unity Lane in Waterhouse, St Andrew this morning.

The deceased has been identified as windshield wiper Alton Haffeden.

The injured persons are being treated at hospital.

The incident happened about 9 o'clock and the commanding officer for St Andrew South, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, says the police believe that the shooting was a reprisal for Saturday's stabbing death of Andre Douglas at a football match in the area.

Ricketts also said that the police cannot confirm reports of a child being killed in today's shooting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More information to come.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a child was shot and killed in the incident. This information was provided to our news team by police personnel at the scene. We regret the error.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.