Agriculture Minister calls for greater collaboration within region

As Caribbean nations look to recover from global external shocks, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., is calling for greater collaboration within the region in sharing the tools and solutions to pave the way forward.

Charles Jr was speaking at a courtesy call with Bahamian Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, Clay Sweeting, at the Ministry on Tuesday.

“It is wise for us, as we start to re-emerge in the recovery stage, to make sure that we never forget the discussion around building resilience as a region and how we're going to help each other to make sure that whatever tools and solutions we have, we share,” he reasoned.

He cited a difficult past two years for the region, plagued with devastating global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

This is especially concerning given the similar vulnerabilities shared by Caribbean countries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To this end, Charles Jr. told his Bahamian counterpart that the Jamaican Government is “committed to ensuring that whatever support we can give to The Bahamas, whatever mutual exchange of technical support or other forms of support, we are willing, particularly in a time when it is most needed”.

In his remarks, Sweeting pointed out that Jamaica has done “extremely well” with certain subsectors of agriculture, such as poultry, and informed that his country is looking to revive that sector for its farmers.

On the other hand, he noted that his country has been successful in the Fisheries sector and “we'd be glad to help [Jamaica] in any way we can”.

“We're hoping that we can garner some knowledge from you, Jamaica. We look forward to the partnerships and how we can develop our relationship as we move forward,” Sweeting said.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.