Clansman Gang Trial | Defence lawyers attack credibility of ex-gangster-turned-state witness

Defence lawyers in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning continue their attack on the credibility of one of the prosecution's main witnesses, with one attorney branding him a liar.

Akuna Noble, during her closing argument today, urged the court to find that the ex-gangster was not a witness of truth.

She also asked the judge to find that her client, Dwight 'Jim Brown' Hall, was not a member of the gang or was involved in the murder of two men at a netball court in Rivoli, St Catherine.

Noble pointed out that the witness had named her client among men who were allegedly seen beating the two men on the night in question.

But, she argued that the fact that he had also named defendant Pete Miller, who prison records have shown to have been in jail at the time, proves that his account cannot be trusted.

"The witness was lying," she said.

She also contended that there were inconsistencies in his testimony.

Noble said although the witness had indicated that he was able to see what was happening at the netball court with the help of light coming from a nearby house, under cross-examination, he was unable to state definitively where the light source was located.

She also noted that he had testified that her client was a don and that he "run tings", but later walked back his comment by saying Hall "nuh control no way."

According to her, "Not only is his evidence corroborated but there are several serious inconsistencies in his account."

Meanwhile, the attorney for defendant Kevaughn Green, the brother of reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, argued that the prosecution has not led any evidence to prove that he was a member of the gang or that the gang existed.

Shannon Clarke said the witness' account that her client had escorted his brother to his house and was there playing a video game does not prove that he was a gang member

According to the attorney, no evidence was presented to establish that Green had participated in any plot to murder anyone, was involved in any gang meeting, or had extorted anyone.

She too asked the court to find her client not guilty of being a gang member.

Clarke also urged the judge to bear in mind that one of the prosecution witnesses did not mention her client in any of his numerous statements and first spoke about him in court.

She then urged the judge to find that that material omission renders the credibility of the witness unreliable.

