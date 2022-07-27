Clarendon to award 60 persons in Jamaica 60th celebrations

Clarendon will honour 60 persons from the parish who have contributed to its development over the past 60 years at services to mark the island’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The awards will be presented on Heroes Day, Monday, October 17, and according to Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh, plans are well under way in setting up the various committees which will decide on the criteria.

“Committee members will be pulled from the JCDC, SDC, two councillors – one from the People’s National Party and the other from the Jamaica Labour Party,” he informed.

Maragh says the categories include but are not limited to volunteerism, culture, and construction, with the main qualifier being that the recipients are outstanding.

This year’s annual church service will feature a 60-member choir comprising members from the different churches in the parish for the main service.

“Then we will have two other services one in Clarendon north and one in Clarendon south, and then we gonna have 60 churches participating from each constituency,” he shared.Maragh said the services will not necessarily be held at the same time, but they will all have messages being read from the different leaders in their constituencies.