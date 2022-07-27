Couple on $85m cocaine charges facing wildlife breach rap

WESTERN BUREAU:

SHEENA AND Chad Headley, the St James couple who are charged in relation to the reported seizure of $85 million worth of cocaine at their home in June, are now contending with alleged environmental breaches concerning the housing of endangered animals.

In addition to their present charges of possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export 25 pounds of cocaine, the couple are also before the St James Parish Court for alleged breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Endangered Species Protection Act.

Matthew Ricketts, legal officer for the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), told Parish Judge Sasha Ashley on Tuesday that the breaches were discovered during a June 21 site inspection of the Headleys’ home where several enclosures with exotic animals were reportedly found.

He did not outline what animals were reportedly found at the premises.

NEPA has received a fiat to prosecute the matter.

Section 18 of the Wildlife Protection Act stipulates that any person found in breach of its terms and conditions may be fined up to $40,000 or spend 12 months in prison if convicted before a resident magistrate.

Under sections 45 and 46 of the Endangered Species Act, an authorised officer may seize and detain any specimen of species or equipment found at any premises which is believed to be in contravention of the Act.

Meanwhile, concerning the existing cocaine charges, the court was told that the forensic certificate and scene-of-crime report were outstanding from the case file. It was also disclosed that the prosecution was awaiting extracted video footage to be added to its evidence.

The Headleys subsequently had their bail extended to September 30 in relation to the cocaine rap. They were bound over in relation to the environmental breaches, for which they had been summoned.

The allegations surrounding the cocaine charges are that on June 15, about 6 p.m., a team of cops from the Area One Narcotics Police Division carried out an operation at the Headleys’ premises in Goodwill, St James.

During the search, 10 rectangular-shaped packages identified as cocaine were found in the trunk of a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to Sheena Headley.

Following an interview session in the presence of her lawyer, Mrs Headley was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Narcotics Police subsequently issued a release asking Chad Headley to report to the Summit Police Station in Montego Bay, St James. He was identified as a person of interest who could assist in their investigation.

Mr Headley was later taken into custody after turning himself in and was arrested and charged.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com