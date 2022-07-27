Crime Stop saw slight jump in calls in 2021

There was a slight jump in the number of calls to Crime Stop last year.

In 2021, Crime Stop received 685 calls compared to 679 in 2020.

An analysis of calls received showed that 28 per cent was in relation to illegal firearms and ammunition; 24.7 per cent for gunmen; 6.7 per cent for wanted persons; 6.1 per cent, drug-related; 5.5 per cent for lottery scamming; and 4.8 per cent for murder.

This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2021 Economic and Social Survey.

The report noted that the 67 arrests made were for various crimes, including murder (four); illegal possession of firearm (23); illegal possession of drugs (14); and breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, 2021 (11).

“Similar to 2020, the ratio of success-to-calls investigated was 1:8,” the document said.

As a result of information received, the following were seized or recovered: 36 illegal firearms; 582 rounds of ammunition; 166.2 kilogrammes of cured marijuana; and 900 marijuana seedlings.

A total of 7.3 hectares of marijuana cultivation was also discovered.

“The value of narcotics seized or discovered was approximately $12.7 million and the value of property recovered was approximately $5.2 million, while $5.7 million was paid out in rewards,” the report stated.

Since its inception, Crime Stop has received 30,013 calls, of which 23,656 have been investigated.

This has led to the arrest of 2,781 persons (357 for murder), the seizure of narcotics valuing more than $865.6 million, and the recovery of property valuing approximately $265.4 million.

In addition, some $55.1 million has been paid out in rewards, of which $36.7 million was contributed by the Ministry of National Security, and $15.2 million from the National Crime Prevention Fund, which operates Crime Stop.

-JIS News

