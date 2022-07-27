Disc jockey charged for failing to report murder gets $400,000 bail

A St Andrew disc jockey accused of failing to report a murder to the police was today offered $400,000 bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Kevin Campbell, otherwise called 'DJ Xtreme' or 'Slick Jack', of a Barbican Road address, is facing a charge of misprision of a felony.

Misprision of felony is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

The bail application was made by his attorney Donahue Martin.

He was ordered to return to court on September 1.

According to police reports, Campbell witnessed the shooting death of Duhaney Francis, otherwise called 'Troy', along Andrew Pen Lane in Kingston on August 21 last year.

It is being alleged that he made no effort to report the incident to the police.

During the probe into Francis' murder, witness statements indicated that Campbell was present at the time the crime was committed.

The 34-year-old was later arrested and charged.

