Entertainer shot dead, woman injured in Manchester

A male entertainer was shot and killed and a woman injured in Manchester early this morning.

The shooting reportedly happened some time after 2 a.m. in Mandeville.

The deceased has been identified by his stage name Elegance, who is a dancehall recording artiste.

The woman is reportedly hospitalised.

The police's Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting but said it was unable to provide details at this time.

Supporters of the dead entertainer have since taken to his social media pages to pay tribute.

More details to come.

- Olivia Brown

