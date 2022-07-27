Fire destroys sections of historic Whitfield Hall

A fire this morning destroyed sections of the historic Whitfield Hall property in the Blue Mountains in St Thomas.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

One of the owners John Allgrove said the main house, a cottage and an outside kitchen were gutted.

He said the blaze was discovered by staff.

Allgrove said there were no guests at the property at the time of the fire.

The blaze started about 4:00 a.m. at the cottage and quickly spread.

There were no injuries.

An estimate of the loss is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed to be in the millions.

Established in 1776, Whitfield Hall is a historic house and a working Blue Mountain Coffee farm.

