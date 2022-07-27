Massive increase in tips to Crime Stop

Crime Stop Jamaica is reporting a 91 per cent increase in tips received for the first six months of 2022, when compared to the similar period of 2021.

The not-for-profit, charitable organisation says for the first half of 2022, it received a total of 711 tips.

Crime Stop received 685 calls for all of 2021.

Crime Stop says it has observed an exponential increase this year in tips relating to illegal firearms, lottery scamming and wanted persons.

Arising from tips received from anonymous sources this year, Crime Stop Jamaica has assisted in the seizure of 29 illegal firearms, the majority of which were high powered rifles.

The tips also led to seizure of 365 rounds of ammunition, 5,026 packs of illicit cigarettes, a ballistic vest, grenade, tactical gear and over 30 lead sheets and other lottery scamming paraphernalia.

In addition, the information aided in the arrests of 47 people.

Crime Stop says it paid out $4.3 million in rewards, $3.6 million of which related to seizures of illegal firearms and associated arrests.

