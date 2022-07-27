Measures coming to silence noisy bikers

Residents across several St Catherine communities have welcomed the announcement byPrime Minister Andrew Holness that measures are now in place to rid the streets of noisy bikers who have been proving a nuisance to persons in their communities, especially at nights.

On Monday, Holness posted on his Instagram account that the Government had now established the legal framework to handle the issue of motorcycling noise annoyance that was upsetting Jamaicans “once and for all”.

Holness was speaking in relation to the new Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2022 and the Road Traffic Regulations 2022 that have been approved by the House of Representatives.

The legislation aim to improve road safety and establishes a number of new offences and penalties under the 2018 Road Traffic Act, which was introduced to the Senate on July 8.

He noted that the Jamaican people were frustrated by the noise produced especially by motorbikes with modified mufflers that “announced their passing and arrival”.

“Just to be frank, it is disgusting and it is time that it stops,” he asserted, adding that it was time to punish the practice he described as a “pestilence on the roads,” that could cause some individuals to “collapse” as a result of hearing the noise.

The sound is generated by motorbikes whose owners have altered the machine by removing the silencers from the muffler systems, resulting in an irritating and ear-shattering ‘popping’ sound that may be heard throughout various neighbourhoods.

One 69-year-old resident of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine, told The Gleaner that the sound was so scary that even after being awakened by the noise, she would be kept up at night, out to fear that it may have been the sound of a gunshot.

“All night-time when me fi sleep; inna yuh deep, deep sleep, the way you hear it, you wouldn’t believe say a nuh gun, to how it sound; so it is very annoying [and] very much frightening,” she explained.

“I wouldn’t mind him clear them offa di road,” she said, noting that car owners who tamper with the muffler of their vehicles should also be prosecuted.

She says the majority of the bikers came from the neighbourhood, and frequently drove aimlessly around the area late at night or early in the morning.

“Them get the bike, so dem just ride. Dem nuh know say dem a affect other people,” she added.

Another elder in the community said though the sound was a major annoyance, no one could complain about the noise to the bikers in the area because if they did, their life would be in danger.

“We cah talk, ‘cause them will shoot we and run we outta the likkle house,” she said.

A local bar owner on March Pen Road related her experience of working at an establishment where someone was shot while she had mistakenly thought a bike was riding by. She says she has been uneasy about them ever since.

Victor Anderson, programme coordinator at the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), said “the new regulations specify the maximum noise that can be emitted by a motor cycle or any other vehicle. The assumption is that when that comes into effect, the police or the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), one or both, will be equipped with decibel meters so that they can check the noise coming from any vehicle, and can therefore take action against the motorist”.

He told The Gleaner that any sound emanating from motor vehicles and motor bikes should not exceed 85 decibels (dB).

Smaller commercial vehicles should not create noise that is louder than 90dB, while large commercial vehicles should not surpass 95dB.

Individuals who disobey the law can be fined $15,000 under the new Road Traffic Regulations.

Anderson hopes that once the law takes effect, people will stop engaging in the practice.

A resident of Fairfield Crescent in Spanish Town explained that working from home had been a tedious task for her and fears that the deafening noise could cost her her job.

“I actually appreciate the fact that the PM is working on getting things like this resolved...there are instances where my team lead said she could hear the bike in our backgrounds and that we can be penalised,” the call centre worker said.

Dr Lucien Jones, vice-chairman of the NRSC, said a meeting was held with the prime minister last Thursday ,where their discussions took into consideration four areas: road safety, which deals with preventing collisions and injuries; the issue of death; noise pollution; and the extension of the public health issue, which is air pollution from motor vehicle emissions caused by internal-combustion engines.

In March, the ITA and the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force had announced that they, too, would take action against undisciplined riders disturbing the peace of various communities.

There was an outpouring of supportive comments voiced on social media platforms from Holness’ announcement.

Others noted that these actions should have been in place long ago to stem the practice.

Anderson said he was hopeful that there would be a change in behaviour. He stated that the reason given by riders, that they remove the parts so that they can be heard on the road so that drivers may be aware of their presence, was not good enough.

Sharing these sentiments were residents of Scarlett Road in March Pen.

A father of two said he was glad for the move, as he lives approximately 300 feet away from the main road, so the blaring noise usually disturbs family life.

But he noted that it would take some time for a high level of compliance to be evidenced.

“We are Jamaicans. It’s just ... like we don’t abide by rules and all,” he said, commenting on whether the law would curtail the practice.

