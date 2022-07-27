Murder charge bail application for music producer Shab Don pushed back

A bail application for popular music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson Jr, who is accused of murdering three persons in St James, has been postponed for a future date.

When the case was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday, his attorney Donahue Martin indicated that he would wait until the case file was substantially completed before making the application.

At the last court appearance in June, Martin had informed that he would make an application when the matter is mentioned today.

However, this did not happen.

Martin, who notified the court after the prosecutor advised that the case file was incomplete, has requested a copy of the scene-of-crime statement and a compact disc.

The attorney vehemently denied the allegations against his client, who was ordered to return to court on August 22.

The attorney argued that the claims are either malicious or mistaken.

Shab Don is charged for the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad'; 24-year-old Chamario 'Chippy' Calvin; and 26-year-old Toniann 'Too Fly' Reid.

They were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

The music producer was arrested by police in June during a targeted operation in the St Catherine South police division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

In the meantime, Thompson Jr is scheduled to go on trial on a bribery charge in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on November 28.

In that case, he is accused of offering $2 million to a policeman to remove an illegal firearm from his motor car before it was searched by cops.

Thompson Jr, who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition arising the seizure, was freed in April.

