Opposition says no to deep sea mining

The Opposition is supporting calls for the authorities to impose a moratorium on deep sea mining.

Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Sophia Frazer Binns, says it is important that the environment is protected, noting that the deep sea remains a crucial resource of survival as it absorbs heat and carbon.

She says world leaders cannot at this time in good conscience accede to deep sea mining in light of changes to the climate and its impact on states.

"The deep sea, as declared by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, is deemed a common property for the use and benefit of mankind. If we are serious about the use for the benefit of mankind, then we must at a minimum know all the benefits and challenges of deep sea mining. Accordingly, a moratorium is not only the right thing to do but the responsible thing to do for all mankind,” said Frazer Binns in a statement today.

“While we recognise the financial benefits that deep sea mining could bring, the Opposition is concerned about the irreversible and catastrophic effects that digging up the sea floor can cause,” she added.

The biological diversity that exists in the deep sea should remain untouched, especially in light of the limited information available, the opposition spokesperson asserted.

“We, therefore, call for the Government of Jamaica to stand with the environment and the mass movement across the world and support the moratorium on deep sea mining.

“Protecting our deep sea will protect our future. Jamaica's commitment to its people must be evident in its vote for a moratorium on deep sea mining,” charged Frazer Binns.

The International Seabed Authority is hosting its 27th Session in Jamaica.

Delegates are meeting to discuss the fate of the seafloor following the trigger pulled by Nauru on the “two-year rule” to begin deep sea mining by mid-2023.

