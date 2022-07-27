Paulwell slams lukewarm lead-up to Jubilee celebrations

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Holness administration has been criticised for a lukewarm lead-up to Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations because the major achievements since 1962 have been under the People’s National Party (PNP).

Phillip Paulwell said the festivities have been low-key, and lacking energy and inspiration with days to go to the August 6 celebration.

“This Government, apart from messing up the Festival Song Competition, they have not seen it fit to use the occasion to re-establish Vision 2030 to enable the creation of new projects as we did with the turn of the millennium when we had Highway 2000 and so on,” Paulwell said, referencing the last-gasp bid to save the popular singing competition that had been undersubscribed at deadline.

He made the remarks while addressing supporters of the PNP at the Catadupa divisional conference in St James on Sunday.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness launched the Jamaica 60 programme on April 13.

Speaking from the political platform on Sunday, Paulwell argued that the perceived lack of enthusiasm surrounding Jamaica 60 was a result of the JLP administration’s less-than-desirable achievements over the period.

“Nothing is being used on this occasion to inspire our people to greatness,” he claimed. “And I know why they are not celebrating 60 years (it is) because when you trace the 60 years, the greatest achievements that we have as a country came under the People’s National Party.”

Those accomplishments, said Paulwell, include the establishment of the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the construction of several primary and secondary schools during its tenure at the helm of Government.

The administration has unveiled a series of activities, including several legacy projects, to commemorate the country’s 60th anniversary.

Listed among the legacy projects to begin this year are the redevelopment of the national stadium, the establishment of the Jamaica Sports Museum and Sports Hall of Fame, the construction of the Harry Belafonte National Concert Hall, a monument to honour frontline workers, as well as the construction of a new parliament building.

