Policeman arrested in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

Noel Maitland, the cop implicated in the case of missing social media influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson, is in custody.

He surrendered to the officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday.

His attorney Christopher Townsend confirmed the update.

Townsend says Maitland turned himself in at the invitation of the police.

"They asked him for the arrangements to be made and he came to my office. He was debriefed. The officers came; they sat and we spoke about the timetables, Q&As, etc, and they took him into custody," he said.

The 24-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

Maitland is based at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew.

Relatives and fans have staged several protests over the pace of the investigation.

On Sunday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said it was making '"significant progress" in the probe.

A lengthy review of the case took place Tuesday involving the JCF, the Independent Commission of Investigations and Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn.

- Roxroy McLean

