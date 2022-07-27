Sentencing of St Mary man charged with buggery pushed back

The sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences against minors was pushed back to September when he appeared in the St Mary Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Sheridan Shepherd, who was charged in June 2021 with six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault, was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

However, The Gleaner received reports that the sentencing did not take place after he changed his guilty plea, alleging that he was instructed to plead guilty.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, however, dismissed that report and insisted that the guilty plea was still on record.

“He has not changed his plea. He made certain utterances to the probation officer,” Llewellyn told The Gleaner Wednesday evening.

“The judge is going to take some time to consider it and come back in September. As far as the record is concerned, he has still pleaded guilty,” she added.

The mother of two of the victims, who waited several hours on Wednesday for the sentencing, expressed disappointment at the delay.

“I'm disappointed, but sometimes disappointment is good, yuh know,” she said.

The case is now set for September 27 in the Home Circuit Court.

-Carl Gilchrist

