Slight ease at the pumps for motorists

There will be a slight decrease in the price of gasoline on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $214.14 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by the same amount to sell for $219.16.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $.025 per litre to sell for $229.51.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $232.25 per litre following a decrease of $0.25.

Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $203.81.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.15 per litre to sell for $67.10, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $75.56 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

