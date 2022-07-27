St Catherine court admin office reopens as some cases rescheduled

THE ADMINISTRATIVE office of the St Catherine Parish Court resumed full operation yesterday, two days after sections of the building in which it is located in Spanish Town was damaged by fire.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of arson.

With the reopening of the administrative office, the Court Administration Division (CAD) says civil and family matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations in Linstead, Old Harbour and Portmore will be rescheduled to new dates.

Therefore, members of the public are being asked to attend the respective courts on their given dates in order to be advised of the new dates.

However, the CAD advised that criminal and traffic matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations in Linstead and Old Harbour will be heard as previously scheduled.

For further information, members of the public may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.