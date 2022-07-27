Two men killed in Mandela Highway crash

Two men were killed in a car crash on the Mandela Highway near Ferry in St Catherine on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips says he received a report on the fatalities but had no immediate details on how the crash happened.

The two men were travelling in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car towards Kingston.

The driver reportedly lost control of the car which overturned in the path of a Mazda motor car heading in the opposite direction.

The crash caused a pile-up of traffic during the afternoon rush hour on the thoroughfare.

Up to July 26, Jamaica's road traffic fatality count stood at 262.

- Rasbert Turner

