Two women killed, several injured in Westmoreland bus crash
Two women died and several others were injured this morning after a passenger bus ran off the road and crashed into a gully in Seaford Town, Westmoreland.
One of the deceased has been identified as Yasmin Kerr who lived in Dundee, Westmoreland.
The incident happened about 7 o'clock.
The police report that the bus, which plies the Seaford Town to Montego Bay route, was travelling from Westmoreland towards St James.
On reaching a section of the Seaford Town main road, the driver reportedly lost control of the bus, which ran off the road and overturned in a gully.
Several of the passengers, including the two women, sustained injuries.
They succumbed at the scene.
The injured persons, including the driver, were transported to hospital for treatment.
- Hopeton Bucknor
