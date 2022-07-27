UPDATE |Policewoman not linked to Donna-Lee Donaldson's disappearance, police say

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says there is no evidence so far linking a policewoman at the Half-Way Tree Police Station to the disappearance of social media influencer, Donna-Lee Donaldson.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey made the disclosure while giving an update on Wednesday's arrest of the woman's boyfriend, Noel Maitland.

Maitland is a police constable based at the Constant Spring Police Station. He shares a child with the woman district constable.

Donaldson, 24, was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11. She was reported missing on July 13.

"There was adequate evidence to link Constable Noel Maitland to the disappearance of Ms. Donaldson," said Bailey, who added that there's nothing to connect the district constable to the case.

The policewoman has been receiving death threats, according to her attorney, Oswest Senior-Smith.

Maitland was arrested by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division of the JCF.

It followed Tuesday's lengthy review of the case, involving the JCF, the Independent Commission of Investigations and Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn.

An interview is being arranged with Maitland.

Relatives and fans have staged several protests over the pace of the investigation.

