Wanted man charged for fatal home invasion in Westmoreland

Thirty-year-old Francell Lawrence, who was listed as wanted, has been charged in connection with a fatal gun attack in Westmoreland.

Lawrence, alias 'Buju', of Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and shooting with intent in connection with an incident in Roaring River, Westmoreland on Thursday, May 26.

The police say he was charged on Monday when he turned himself in to investigators.

His court date is being finalised.

It is alleged that about 1:15 a.m., Lawrence and three other men—all armed with handguns— gained entry to the deceased man's home and opened gunfire.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, two men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead, while the other man was admitted in critical condition.

The deceased man was later identified as 22-year-old Oneil Rodney, otherwise called 'Price', of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

