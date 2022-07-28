Aquaponics project established at Vernamfield

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has established an aquaponics project in Vernamfield, Clarendon, as part of efforts to provide young Jamaicans with the requisite training to set up enterprises in the fisheries sector.

This has been done in partnership with The INMED Aquaponics Social Enterprise (INMED ASE).

The first hub farm and training centre, located in Vernamfield, is comprised of a commercial-size aquaponics system with 1,000 feet of growing space for fresh vegetables and fruits, and more than 5,000 gallons of water for fish.

It also has the capacity to generate and process approximately 10 tonnes of ready-for-market produce annually.

The facility is operated on solar power.

Business and Entrepreneurship Development Manager, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Villett Kelly-Bennett told JIS News that under the pilot, six young Jamaicans will be assisted with inputs/supplies to start a fisheries operation.

“We have established a commercial aquaponics unit through the assistance of INMED at our Vernamfield production centre in Clarendon, in which persons or others with an interest in the sector can see an actual aquaponics unit in full production at a commercial level. It will also provide training,” she informed.

“It is our intent to support at least six of them in this financial year to establish six small aquaponics units that they will use to develop into commercial enterprises as they develop their operations,” Kelly-Bennett added.

A second “starter” (or residential size) system at the 4-H Clubs location on Duke Street in Kingston will focus on urban farming and adaptive agriculture training.

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is seeking to expose approximately 24,000 young persons to the opportunities within the fisheries sector over a three-year period and to provide training for at least 15,000 of them, following a review.

Of that number, support will be provided for 240 of them in enterprise development over the period.

The INMED ASE will provide training and support to help smallholder farmers and emerging entrepreneurs establish agro-enterprises to ensure food security, climate adaptation methods, and sustainable livelihoods.

Aquaponics is an intensive form of agriculture that combines hydroponics and fish farming in a closed, codependent system that produces up to 10 times more crops in the same space than traditional farming year-round.

It uses 90 per cent less water and 75 per cent less energy, no chemical fertilisers, or pesticides.

