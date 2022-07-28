CHEC warns against fraudsters

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) is warning the public to be on the lookout for fraudsters.

The company says unauthorised persons have drawn fraudulent cheques in an effort to make third-party payments in its name.

CHEC says members of the public should take note if they have received any cheques drawn in the company's name or resembling that of the company.

In light of the fraudulent activity, CHEC says it will no longer issue personal cheques when conducting business transactions, but will now only use manager's cheque.

It says the police's fraud squad is aware of the activities and that legal action will be taken against the fraudsters.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.