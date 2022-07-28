Corporate Hands | BGLC donates to NIBM summer camp

The National Interschool Brigade Movement (NIBM) receives a donation from the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) to assist with the staging of the National Behavioural Summer Camp from July 18 to 31. The camp aims to assist students from primary and secondary schools who display behavioural and antisocial issues. It aims to positively groom and reculturalise the at-risk students in an organised, alternative education setting by helping them to refocus on their true purpose, and the need for them to become value-added members of their families and schools. Kerinth Campbell (second right), interim executive director, NIBM, and Devon Watson (right), assistant inspector general, NIBM, accept the donation for the funding of medical services and notebooks from Jeanette Lewis, manager, corporate affairs and communication, BGLC. Looking on is Richard Henry, programme manager of RISE Life Management, who will deliver underage gambling-prevention presentations to the camp participants.