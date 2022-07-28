Thu | Jul 28, 2022

Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation kick-starts work on special education unit

Published:Thursday | July 28, 2022 | 12:05 AM
Volunteers from Digicel’s Montego Bay office joined the Digicel Foundation on Saturday, July 16, to begin work on the Catherine Hall Primary Special Education Unit in West Green.
Contributed
