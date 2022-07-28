Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation provides financial literacy programmes for primary-school students

As part of the Stuart Reid Adopt-A-School Programme, 15 primary schools across Jamaica participated in an annual financial literacy programme in partnership with Junior Achievement Jamaica. This partnership with NCB Foundation provides financial literacy programmes for primary-school students at the grade-four to grade-six levels as part of the foundation’s adopted school network. Student beneficiaries who completed the 2021-22 programme were presented with certificates from Sachana Powell Reynolds (fifth from left), business banker, NCB Santa Cruz, at the Black River Primary and Infant School’s graduation ceremony recently.