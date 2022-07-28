Dancehall artiste among two men named as persons of interest

Dancehall artiste Shane E is among two men listed as persons of interest by the St Andrew South police in relation to the recent flare-up of violence in sections of the division.

The entertainer's given name Theophilus Edwards, who is of a Waterhouse address in St Andrew.

Also being sought is Stephen Sterling, otherwise called 'Tractor', who is also from Waterhouse.

The police say Edwards is also known to frequent Rose Heights in St James.

Both men are being asked to report to the Hunts Bay Police by midday on Friday, July 29.

Additionally, anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7112 or Crime Stop at 311.

