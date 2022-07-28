File incomplete in cocaine case against fishermen in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth Parish Court was today told that the case file in the matter against the three fishermen charged in connection with the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of cocaine is incomplete.

As a result, the court extended bail for Jason Wedderburn, Elvis Johnson, and Daniel Hanson and ordered that they return on December 1.

It is alleged that on the night of November 22, 2021, members of the Jamaica Defence Force's (JDF) Maritime, Air and Cyber Command Unit (MACC) intercepted a boat in which the three defendants were travelling off the coast of Black River.

The boat was searched and 34 knitted bags with packages of a white substance resembling cocaine, valued at $1 billion, were found.



The men and the packages were taken to shore and handed over to the Narcotics Police.

Wedderburn, 31, and Johnson, 36, both of Westmoreland addresses, and Hanson, 40, of a St Elizabeth address, were subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, importing cocaine, and conspiracy to import cocaine.

