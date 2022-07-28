Give him the death penalty, declares matriarch of Clarendon massacre victims

Gwendolyn McKnight, the woman whose daughter and four grandchildren were brutally murdered in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon last month, wants a “strong” sentence handed down to Rushane Barnett.

Barnett, who was charged with five counts of murder in relation to the killings, this afternoon pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court.

He is the cousin of his victims.

“Although him plead guilty that cannot bring back my daughter and my grandchildren,” McKnight told The Gleaner shortly after Barnett’s plea.

McKnight, who shared that she has been a shadow of herself since the slaying of her family, said a death penalty sentence would give her justice.

“What he did was very cruel... . He should get the death penalty; the one that let him die slowly so he can remember how he did my grandchildren and my daughter. Justice must be served. The pain that he leave me with is unbelievable,” she said.

The mutilated bodies of Kemesha Wright, her children Kimanda Smith,15, Sharalee Smith,12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr were discovered in their home in the community on June 21.

The discovery had sent shockwaves throughout Jamaica.

Barnett, who had been staying at the house, fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny but was later apprehended in the parish.

At his first court appearance, the prosecution had served notice that it will be seeking the death penalty.

