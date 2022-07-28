Lawyer Patrick Bailey disbarred

Attorney-at-Law Patrick Bailey has been struck off the list of attorneys allowed to practise law in Jamaica.

The disciplinary panel of the General Legal Council (GLC) handed down its decision on Thursday.

Last year, the GLC suspended Bailey over a complaint against him.

More details to come.

