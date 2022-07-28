Men killed in Mandela Highway crash identified

The police have released the identities of the two men who were killed in Wednesday's crash along the Mandela Highway.

They are 37-year-old Kevin Muir, a taxi operator of Airy Castle Road, Stony Hill in St Andrew, and Mark Whitter

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 4:10 p.m., Muir was driving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car towards Kingston with three men aboard.

They were reportedly coming from a funeral.

On reaching a section of the roadway, Muir allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the rear of a Mazda Premacy motor car that was travelling towards Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police were alerted and Muir, Whitter and the two other men were taken to hospital.

Muir and Whitter died while being treated.

The other two men were admitted for treatment.

The driver of the Mazda Premacy was not hurt.

