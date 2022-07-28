Mother of Donna-Lee Donaldson hospitalised

Sophia Lugg, the mother of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been hospitalised.

Her brother Neil Lugg told The Gleaner that he took her to the University Hospital of the West Indies on Wednesday night in relation to previous respiratory issues which needed to be address but were put off due to Donaldson's disappearance.

He said that subsequent testing had revealed that her condition worsened.

Her illness, however, is not life-threatening, he noted.

Neil, who is Donaldson's uncle, underscored that her disappearance has deeply affected the family, which he said has impacted his sister's health.

Sophia Lugg, who had reported her daughter missing on July 13, alleged that her boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, had picked up Donaldon on the evening of July 11 and that she has not been seen since.

Maitland was yesterday arrested by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Division.

- Asha Wilks

