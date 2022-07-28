October 11 trial for airport workers on cocaine charges

WESTERN BUREAU:

FOUR persons employed to the Sangster International Airport, who reportedly tried to smuggle 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine into Canada last October, are booked to stand trial in the St James Parish Court on October 11, despite their lawyers’ efforts to have the case thrown out on Tuesday.

Indra Waite, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray and Romaine Kerr are all charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act. Waite is represented by attorney Henry McCurdy; Reid by attorney Martyn Thomas; Murray by attorney Michael Hemmings; and Kerr by attorney Charles Sinclair.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday before presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley, the defendants’ lawyers made submissions asking for the matter to be dismissed following the revelation that several outstanding documents, including copies of documents from Canadian authorities, had not been handed over to the prosecution by the investigating officer.

Hemmings, who led the charge for the lawyers’ submissions, pointed out that orders had been made during the last mention date of March 8 for the file to be completed.

“This court was very clear on the last occasion, March 8, that we would set this date giving the Crown ample time to get their house in order. The documents being in the hands of the investigating officer is not good enough; the Crown has no case,” said Hemmings.

In making a similar submission, Thomas argued that the outstanding documents could have been delivered to the prosecution by alternative means and in a timely fashion.

“The court was made aware that these documents were outstanding from as early as November 10 last year, and a long list of items (which were outstanding) was given. They could have been emailed or scanned and they could be here for today’s date, plus some of these persons (defendants) have been arrested and are now being investigated to see if a case can be made against them,” Thomas protested.

But in her response, Judge Ashley said that the prosecution’s responsibility in trying the matter is to put forward whatever evidence it has at the proper time.

“The next step is for the matter to go to trial, so I will set a trial date and in the meantime set a date for disclosure, and on that trial date the prosecution will put forward what they have. Your clients have indicated that they are not guilty, so the prosecution’s duty is to put up what they have,” said Judge Ashley.

The case was subsequently set for trial on October 11, and the four defendants’ bails were extended to that date. The prosecution is expected to make full disclosure of its documents to the defence team on August 12, prior to the October 11 trial.

The allegations are that on October 10, 2021, the four defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada. They reportedly conspired together and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure. Following top-level investigations, which involved the input of Jamaica’s Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

Waite, a 43-year-old security supervisor, is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property, and aiding and abetting. Reid, a 23-year-old aviation security officer, is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Murray, a 28-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, while Kerr, a 35-year-old ramp attendant, is charged with possession of, dealing in, and exporting cocaine.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com